Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Holdings Lowered by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 278,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,792 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $22,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 79.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.05. The company had a trading volume of 39,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,995. The company has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.48. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

