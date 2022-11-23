Piper Sandler Upgrades Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) to Overweight

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.33% from the stock’s current price.
SQSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Squarespace to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.
SQSP stock opened at $20.09 on Monday. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter worth $2,466,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter valued at $2,366,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Squarespace by 93.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.
