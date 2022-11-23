Pocket Network (POKT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.19 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $63.04 million and $2.19 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0618 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.40 or 0.08621234 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00468713 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,765.19 or 0.28760669 BTC.

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pocket Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

