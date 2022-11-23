POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNT. Guggenheim increased their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

POINT Biopharma Global Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of PNT stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96.

Insider Activity at POINT Biopharma Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Goodman acquired 6,000 shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,049.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Chairman Allan C. Silber acquired 27,603 shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $165,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,246,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,477,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jonathan R. Goodman acquired 6,000 shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,049.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 12.8% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,025,000 after purchasing an additional 341,545 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 52.2% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,312,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 793,141 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter worth about $99,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.