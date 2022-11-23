Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Set at $112.00 by Citigroup

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) has been assigned a $112.00 price target by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.69% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PII. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.
Polaris Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:PII traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.52. Polaris has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.07.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
