Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Up to $7.82

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.82, but opened at $8.10. Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 22,679 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSNY. Redburn Partners started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Down 4.3 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
