Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Up to $7.82

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.82, but opened at $8.10. Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 22,679 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSNY. Redburn Partners started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNY. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth about $38,768,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,109 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 33.3% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,250,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,892 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth about $4,602,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth about $4,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.