PotCoin (POT) Trading 60.8% Higher This Week

PotCoin (POT) traded up 78.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $786,380.10 and $52.26 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 60.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.05 or 0.00475090 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00032905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00025546 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001604 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00017703 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001180 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.