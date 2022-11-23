PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Stock Price Up 3.4%

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.54 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). 2,877,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 10,290,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

PowerHouse Energy Group Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 14.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of £59.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.74.

About PowerHouse Energy Group

(Get Rating)

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs, integrates, delivers, and licenses plastic regeneration processes to generate hydrogen and electrical energy systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation (DMG), a proprietary advanced thermal conversion technology that converts calorific waste streams into synthetic gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.