Premia 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $131,512.31 (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last seven days, Premia has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Premia has a total market cap of $101.66 million and $131,512.31 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Premia token can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00004622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Premia

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official website is premia.finance.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

