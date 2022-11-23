Primecap Management Co. CA Has $7.36 Million Stock Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.09% of New Fortress Energy worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Stock Up 6.6 %

NFE opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.83. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.68.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.58). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $731.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Stories

