Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PRIM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.71%.

In other Primoris Services news, COO John F. Moreno, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $223,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

