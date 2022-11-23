Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PRIM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Primoris Services Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94.
Primoris Services Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services
In other Primoris Services news, COO John F. Moreno, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $223,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.
See Also
