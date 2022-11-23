Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.99

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.99 and last traded at $52.93, with a volume of 376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.53.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRGS. Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $55,125.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,869.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $256,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,740. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 139.2% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

