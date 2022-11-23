Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 208.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 43.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $115.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.93.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.39.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

