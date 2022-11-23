Prom Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $78.41 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last week, Prom has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $78.41 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for about $4.30 or 0.00025721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,703.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010537 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007700 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036907 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00041271 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005969 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021568 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00236568 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.23375822 USD and is up 3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,990,256.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

