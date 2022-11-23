Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Down 5.8%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.44 and last traded at $43.44. Approximately 6,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 497,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.12.
Several analysts have commented on RXDX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.
The company has a quick ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83.
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
