Protective Life Corp Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Protective Life Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,000. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.0% of Protective Life Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPAB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,769. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $29.93.

