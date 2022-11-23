Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) PT Raised to $19.00

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 113.72% from the stock’s current price.
PRVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.
Provention Bio Price Performance
PRVB stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $775.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07.
About Provention Bio
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
