Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) PT Raised to $19.00

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 113.72% from the stock’s current price.

PRVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

PRVB stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $775.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 220,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

