Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Sold by Petiole USA ltd

Petiole USA ltd lessened its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Provident Financial Services makes up about 1.9% of Petiole USA ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Petiole USA ltd owned about 0.13% of Provident Financial Services worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,351,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $265,617,000 after buying an additional 70,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,067,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $188,783,000 after buying an additional 107,224 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,388,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $126,097,000 after buying an additional 89,072 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 17.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,546 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,423,000 after buying an additional 307,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 14.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,582,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,042,000 after buying an additional 198,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFS. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Provident Financial Services Trading Up 0.0 %

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

PFS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,302. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.96. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 44.04%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Articles

