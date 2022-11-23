Prudential PLC Acquires 31,259 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 221.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,371 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,259 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $237,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,923.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,287. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $129.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

