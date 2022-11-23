Prudential PLC Buys New Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,598,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,218,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.92. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $116.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

