Prudential PLC Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,388 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $105.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.17 and its 200 day moving average is $105.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $173.43. The company has a market capitalization of $165.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.