Prudential PLC Decreases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,756 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBR Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 10,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in NextEra Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 61,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $167.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.14.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

