Prudential PLC Decreases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,493 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,043 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 13,601.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 818,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

AMAT stock opened at $107.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.19.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

