Prudential PLC Sells 4,460 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 303.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 37,042 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TAN opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.42. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $55.54 and a one year high of $96.40.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

