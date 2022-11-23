Prudential PLC Trims Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,235,039 shares of company stock worth $102,874,199 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $383.87 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $412.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

