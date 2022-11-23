Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires New Holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,228,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.25% of Biohaven at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BHVN. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush cut shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $25.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.65.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

Biohaven Price Performance

In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 25,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $412,026.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,543,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,002.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 25,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $412,026.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,543,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,002.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Buten acquired 142,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,856.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,263,967 shares of company stock worth $13,596,014. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

BHVN opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.43. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $17.39.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.78. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

