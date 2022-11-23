Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $14,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 38,479 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 34,162 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 918,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,955,000 after buying an additional 35,329 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 17,537.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,248,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,599,000 after buying an additional 1,240,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.7 %

QSR stock opened at $67.72 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.25.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. OTR Global raised Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.95.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.