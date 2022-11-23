Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New Investment in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,163,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.12% of Alleghany as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of Y. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 551.6% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 232,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,875,000 after acquiring an additional 197,000 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 68.1% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 235,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,099,000 after purchasing an additional 95,253 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth about $80,414,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 142.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,704,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 500.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,894,000 after purchasing an additional 41,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Y stock opened at $847.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $845.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $839.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $585.10 and a 52 week high of $862.87.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

