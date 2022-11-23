Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 13,235 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,235 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $479.50 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $328.20 and a 12-month high of $494.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.06. The company has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.