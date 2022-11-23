Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 135,974 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,974 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in MetLife were worth $19,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 307.7% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

Shares of MET opened at $76.92 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $77.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

