Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 658,245 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 63,628 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in General Motors were worth $20,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $119,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.3% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.10%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.