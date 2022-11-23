PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading 6.1% Higher

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.93. 9,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,078,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $81,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 11.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 53.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 52.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

