Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

PMO stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 283,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 42,034 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

