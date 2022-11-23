Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance
PMO stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $15.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.