Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Decreased by Zacks Research

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CDW in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for CDW’s current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share.

Get CDW alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $188.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.27 and its 200-day moving average is $169.22. CDW has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.28%.

Institutional Trading of CDW

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in CDW by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CDW by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.