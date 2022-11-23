QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given a $120.00 Price Target by Evercore ISI Analysts

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) has been assigned a $120.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.12% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.
QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of QCOM traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,467,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,691,771. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.43. The firm has a market cap of $140.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,208 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $791,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 46.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,940 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $79,820,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.