QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given a $120.00 Price Target by Evercore ISI Analysts

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) has been assigned a $120.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,467,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,691,771. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.43. The firm has a market cap of $140.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,019. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,208 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $791,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 46.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,940 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $79,820,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

