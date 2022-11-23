QuarkChain Price Tops $0.0086 on Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $45.75 million and $3.54 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

