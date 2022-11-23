RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Up 5.8%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22. 8,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 435,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.
RADA Electronic Industries Trading Up 0.9 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $502.77 million, a P/E ratio of 84.26 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional Trading of RADA Electronic Industries
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
