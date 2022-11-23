RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Up 5.8%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22. 8,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 435,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $502.77 million, a P/E ratio of 84.26 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,543,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,867,000 after purchasing an additional 91,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 450.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 407,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 66,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

