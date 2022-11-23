RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.22

Shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.22 and traded as low as $9.97. RADCOM shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 6,324 shares.

RADCOM Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $145.74 million, a PE ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADCOM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in RADCOM during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RADCOM by 114.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in RADCOM by 7.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RADCOM during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in RADCOM by 11.8% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

