Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 272,693 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $21,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1,746.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 504.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE TFC traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.63. 52,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,692,533. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Compass Point cut their price target on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.09.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

