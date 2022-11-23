Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,478 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Teradyne worth $54,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,390,000 after acquiring an additional 927,197 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Teradyne by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,074,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,315,000 after acquiring an additional 123,979 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Teradyne by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,665,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,652,000 after acquiring an additional 713,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,383,000 after acquiring an additional 208,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 2.3 %

Teradyne stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.42.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teradyne to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Teradyne to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

