Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260,558 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $30,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,295. The company has a market capitalization of $152.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.18 and a 200 day moving average of $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

