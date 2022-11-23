Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44,804 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after buying an additional 349,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after buying an additional 2,266,699 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after buying an additional 2,018,310 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after buying an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.51. 156,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,759,672. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $197.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

