Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 130,613 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 222,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 130,613 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $20,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 421.8% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,210,871 shares of company stock worth $207,282,832 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.12. 91,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,808,145. The company has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.37.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.