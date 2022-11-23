Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 324,663 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 324,663 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.1% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Analog Devices worth $118,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 3,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $511,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.33.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $2,950,820. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.89. 67,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $188.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.99. The company has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

