Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 55,444 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,444 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $28,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Motco lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $254.64. 66,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,911. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.66. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $288.38.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

