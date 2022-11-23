Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 66,655 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,655 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $36,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $354.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Argus lowered their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.69.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $8.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.75. 71,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,623. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.19. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

