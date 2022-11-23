Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,868 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $377,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,342 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,726,000 after acquiring an additional 864,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.64. The company had a trading volume of 87,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,907. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.72.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($67.40) to GBX 5,800 ($68.58) in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,935.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

