Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIZD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 32,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

BIZD stock remained flat at $15.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,830. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $18.11.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.