Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ: AGFS) in the last few weeks:

11/21/2022 – AgroFresh Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/13/2022 – AgroFresh Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – AgroFresh Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/5/2022 – AgroFresh Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – AgroFresh Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – AgroFresh Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – AgroFresh Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – AgroFresh Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/26/2022 – AgroFresh Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

AGFS stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.95. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,493. The company has a market cap of $156.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Institutional Trading of AgroFresh Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter valued at $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,959,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 197,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.