RecycLiCo Battery Materials (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Rating) shares were down 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as 0.27 and last traded at 0.29. Approximately 93,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 172,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.38.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc, a battery materials company, focuses on developing and commercializing a hydrometallurgical process for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

